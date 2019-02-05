Home – The Hotline®
GET HELP WITHOUT SAYING A WORD.
Online chat is available 24/7/365.
Chat en Español esta disponible cada cuando el botón de chat está en rojo.
Para información en español, visita la página “En Español.”
SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2019
HOTEL VAN ZANDT
AUSTIN, TEXAS
Women Breaking Free: Stories of Strength
from Survivors of Domestic Violence
from Survivors of Domestic Violence
A special video series featuring Suze Orman
Funded by the Avon Foundation for Women and Avon
Your $20 donation covers the total cost of one phone call. One phone call can be life-changing.
One phone call can lead to a safer future.
Your gift can open the door to a life free from violence. Give today!
WE'RE HERE TO LISTEN.
Reach our advocates 24/7/365 to get the support you deserve. No names, no fees and no judgment. Just help.
1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Deaf/hard of hearing 1-855-812-1011 (VP), 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).
Women Breaking Free
Suze Orman, author, Women & Money, sits down with survivors of domestic violence to talk about one of the least discussed forms of abuse, financial abuse.
Learn more.
Get Help
Our highly-trained advocates are available 24/7/365 to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship.
Read our Privacy Policy.
Get Involved
Making a difference in the lives of thousands of victims, survivors and their families is the best reason to give to The Hotline. Every donation helps ensure someone is available to answer the most important call of a victim’s life.
Stay Safe
Computer use can be monitored and is impossible to completely clear. If you’re afraid your internet/computer usage might be monitored, please use a safer computer, call your local hotline, or call our hotline. Read our Safety Policy.
Our Blog
Here at The Hotline we’re talking about the most current topics related to domestic violence — and we want to hear what you have to say. Join in on the discussions by leaving a comment on a post, responding to someone else’s comment, or sharing the content with your Facebook and Twitter friends.
|
Blog Categories
Latest Posts
Stalking Safety Planning
The National Domestic Violence Hotline supports Jane Doe and will not continue to support Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as the lead sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
WHAT IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?
Abuse can take many different forms. Get the facts here.
AM I BEING ABUSED?
Worried that you might be in an unsafe relationship? Learn more.
HOW CAN I MAKE A SAFETY PLAN?
Helping you plan for your safety is extremely important to us.
HOW CAN I HELP A FRIEND?
Is someone you know in an unhealthy relationship? There are ways to help.